Volumes soar at Sheela Foam Ltd counter

Business Standard

Supreme Industries Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 March 2019.

Sheela Foam Ltd clocked volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 90.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1627 shares. The stock lost 0.86% to Rs.1,291.95. Volumes stood at 3246 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26771 shares. The stock increased 2.59% to Rs.1,098.00. Volumes stood at 29301 shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd notched up volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17478 shares. The stock slipped 0.51% to Rs.185.00. Volumes stood at 14115 shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.27% to Rs.80.00. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 191.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.09% to Rs.349.35. Volumes stood at 158.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 27 2019. 14:31 IST

