NMDC Ltd down for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 103.5, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.7% in last one year as compared to a 14.03% rally in NIFTY and a 14.49% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
NMDC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 103.5, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 11532.15. The Sensex is at 38426.31, up 0.5%.NMDC Ltd has added around 2.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2980.6, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.36 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 7.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
