RBL Bank Ltd soars 2.87%

Ltd is quoting at Rs 673, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.25% in last one year as compared to a 14.1% spurt in and a 24.6% spurt in the Bank index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 673, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 11539.3. The Sensex is at 38436.84, up 0.53%. Ltd has risen around 16.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 12.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29882.15, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 674.1, up 3.06% on the day. is up 40.25% in last one year as compared to a 14.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.6% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 34.91 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)