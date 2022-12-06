Volumes spurt at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 4.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 20.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19645 shares

Trent Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, NESCO Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 December 2022.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 4.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 20.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19645 shares. The stock rose 1.12% to Rs.1,389.00. Volumes stood at 1608 shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd notched up volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 19.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14352 shares. The stock rose 0.34% to Rs.1,480.05. Volumes stood at 6712 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd notched up volume of 37706 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7055 shares. The stock rose 7.02% to Rs.608.20. Volumes stood at 3429 shares in the last session.

NESCO Ltd registered volume of 25329 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6084 shares. The stock rose 4.23% to Rs.667.15. Volumes stood at 4129 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd clocked volume of 22642 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8191 shares. The stock lost 3.68% to Rs.2,637.05. Volumes stood at 10823 shares in the last session.

