Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 57.99 points or 0.84% at 6929.2 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Finolex Industries Ltd (up 4.68%), Skipper Ltd (up 4.57%),JMC Projects (India) Ltd (up 4.52%),Vascon Engineers Ltd (up 4.22%),Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd (up 4.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Escorts Kubota Ltd (up 3.92%), Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (up 3.67%), Atul Auto Ltd (up 3.67%), Timken India Ltd (up 3.3%), and Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (up 3.18%).

On the other hand, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (down 49%), Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd (down 3.92%), and Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (down 2.62%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.6 or 0.18% at 62158.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.15 points or 0.16% at 18454.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 139.94 points or 0.48% at 29140.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.61 points or 0.49% at 9015.81.

On BSE,1801 shares were trading in green, 983 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

