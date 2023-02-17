Volumes jump at Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd counter

-
-
Shilpa Medicare Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 February 2023.
Shilpa Medicare Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 February 2023.
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd saw volume of 13.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 119.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11215 shares. The stock increased 1.82% to Rs.590.65. Volumes stood at 9469 shares in the last session.
Shilpa Medicare Ltd registered volume of 71228 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9280 shares. The stock rose 6.47% to Rs.275.80. Volumes stood at 36565 shares in the last session.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd clocked volume of 2594 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 531 shares. The stock gained 0.95% to Rs.10,299.00. Volumes stood at 294 shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd notched up volume of 1064 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 222 shares. The stock rose 0.97% to Rs.13,704.10. Volumes stood at 121 shares in the last session.
Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 24850 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5239 shares. The stock increased 4.54% to Rs.2,964.25. Volumes stood at 18937 shares in the last session.
