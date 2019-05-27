Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 3491.35, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.13% in last one year as compared to a 11.63% jump in NIFTY and a 22.31% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3491.35, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 11932.2. The Sensex is at 39777.58, up 0.87%. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has gained around 13.14% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13304.35, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37282 shares today, compared to the daily average of 28924 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 47.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU