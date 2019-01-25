Sundaram Clayton standalone net profit rises 5083.51% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 469.33 croreNet profit of Sundaram Clayton rose 5083.51% to Rs 50.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 469.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 404.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales469.33404.53 16 OPM %8.34-6.40 -PBDT83.0320.14 312 PBT59.480.97 6032 NP50.280.97 5084
