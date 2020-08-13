Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power, Britannia Industries in focus

Aurobindo Pharma reported 22.77% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 780.58 crore on 10.53% rise in total income to Rs 6,040.37 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Tata Power Company reported 26.33% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.62 crore on 17.06% fall in total income to Rs 6,935.79 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Britannia Industries said that a board meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, 17 August 2020, to consider the proposal of borrowing of funds through issuance of Commercial Paper.

Thermax reported consolidated net loss of Rs 15.27 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 62.76 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 51.5% to Rs 685.86 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Ashok Leyland reported consolidated net loss of Rs 409.08 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 247.21 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 77.14% to Rs 1,511.69 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Eicher Motors, GAIL (India), Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp and Power Finance Corporation will announce their April-June quarterly results today, 13 August 2020.

NCC reported 79.01% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.68 crore on 43.97% fall in total income to Rs 1,328.71 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Aster DM Healthcare reported consolidated net loss of Rs 82.93 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 3.26 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 12.98% to Rs 1,768.17 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals reported 27.62% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.27 crore on 4.83% fall in total income to Rs 1,647.84 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Aarti Industries reported 40.74% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.86 crore on 17.61% fall in total income to Rs 937.55 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Cummins India reported 65.25% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.02 crore on 58% fall in total income to Rs 607.17 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

