Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 2.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28583 shares
Natco Pharma Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 December 2020.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 2.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28583 shares. The stock gained 8.02% to Rs.1,063.65. Volumes stood at 26337 shares in the last session.
Natco Pharma Ltd saw volume of 13.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.85% to Rs.964.65. Volumes stood at 2.19 lakh shares in the last session.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 4.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94008 shares. The stock gained 6.06% to Rs.1,358.30. Volumes stood at 78886 shares in the last session.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd registered volume of 14.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.64% to Rs.159.85. Volumes stood at 3.83 lakh shares in the last session.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 65.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.02% to Rs.1,680.80. Volumes stood at 104.33 lakh shares in the last session.
