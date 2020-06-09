Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2020.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2020.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd soared 11.37% to Rs 96 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40293 shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 226.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6467 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 17.18. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd jumped 9.95% to Rs 43.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38966 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained 9.90% to Rs 4.33. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 140.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)