Volumes soar at Thermax Ltd counter

CRISIL Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 November 2021.
Thermax Ltd clocked volume of 36993 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 19.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1851 shares. The stock gained 10.44% to Rs.1,482.00. Volumes stood at 2070 shares in the last session.
CRISIL Ltd recorded volume of 12284 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 10.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1221 shares. The stock gained 8.77% to Rs.3,125.00. Volumes stood at 2028 shares in the last session.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd saw volume of 81072 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 8.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9543 shares. The stock increased 11.87% to Rs.611.80. Volumes stood at 22626 shares in the last session.
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd registered volume of 22179 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4372 shares. The stock rose 5.97% to Rs.290.10. Volumes stood at 3770 shares in the last session.
General Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42584 shares. The stock rose 4.06% to Rs.146.00. Volumes stood at 14812 shares in the last session.
