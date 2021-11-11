Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 109.56 points or 0.55% at 20184.55 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.69%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.91%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.85%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.72%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 0.35%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.29%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.27%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.22%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (down 0.49%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 204.67 or 0.34% at 60148.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.8 points or 0.42% at 17942.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 39.77 points or 0.14% at 29357.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.91 points or 0.11% at 9166.09.

On BSE,1529 shares were trading in green, 1176 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

