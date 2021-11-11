Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 454.18 points or 1.01% at 45259.21 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.16%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.89%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.61%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.08%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.22%), and Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.21%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.72%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 0.6%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 204.67 or 0.34% at 60148.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.8 points or 0.42% at 17942.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 39.77 points or 0.14% at 29357.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.91 points or 0.11% at 9166.09.

On BSE,1529 shares were trading in green, 1176 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)