Inflows In Equity Mutual Funds Drop For Third Month
Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit declines 12.65% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.32% to Rs 2954.99 crore

Net profit of Varroc Engineering declined 12.65% to Rs 102.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 116.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 2954.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2540.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2954.992540.46 16 OPM %9.057.93 -PBDT263.96219.24 20 PBT126.64125.87 1 NP102.17116.97 -13

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:49 IST

