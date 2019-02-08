Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit declines 12.65% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.32% to Rs 2954.99 croreNet profit of Varroc Engineering declined 12.65% to Rs 102.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 116.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 2954.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2540.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2954.992540.46 16 OPM %9.057.93 -PBDT263.96219.24 20 PBT126.64125.87 1 NP102.17116.97 -13
