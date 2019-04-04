ICICI Bank Ltd trading flat

Ltd is quoting at Rs 392.1, unchanged on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 40.71% in last one year as compared to a 12.72% rally in and a 21.8% spurt in the Bank index.

Ltd is trading flat today. The stock is quoting at 392.1, unchanged on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11638.4. The Sensex is at 38873.18, down 0.01%. Ltd has added around 7.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 9.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30093.3, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 183.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 395.1, up 0.04% on the day. jumped 40.71% in last one year as compared to a 12.72% rally in NIFTY and a 21.8% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 74.04 based on earnings ending December 18.

