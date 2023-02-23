Volumes soar at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd counter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 14.93 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.01 lakh shares

Info Edge (India) Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 February 2023.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 14.93 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.01 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.53% to Rs.190.40. Volumes stood at 4.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Info Edge (India) Ltd recorded volume of 88206 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18435 shares. The stock gained 0.28% to Rs.3,513.55. Volumes stood at 11381 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd notched up volume of 16135 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4210 shares. The stock rose 0.32% to Rs.512.50. Volumes stood at 3834 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 27.71 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.84 lakh shares. The stock dropped 12.57% to Rs.29.90. Volumes stood at 63.51 lakh shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd clocked volume of 4618 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1488 shares. The stock gained 0.39% to Rs.1,791.25. Volumes stood at 1668 shares in the last session.

