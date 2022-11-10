JUST IN
Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 99.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.39% to Rs 1231.63 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 99.98% to Rs 83.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.39% to Rs 1231.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 877.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1231.63877.30 40 OPM %10.698.08 -PBDT127.1472.21 76 PBT106.6654.11 97 NP83.8741.94 100

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:03 IST

