Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 99.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.39% to Rs 1231.63 croreNet profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 99.98% to Rs 83.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.39% to Rs 1231.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 877.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1231.63877.30 40 OPM %10.698.08 -PBDT127.1472.21 76 PBT106.6654.11 97 NP83.8741.94 100
