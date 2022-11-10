Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 99.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.39% to Rs 1231.63 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 99.98% to Rs 83.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.39% to Rs 1231.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 877.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1231.63877.3010.698.08127.1472.21106.6654.1183.8741.94

