Sobha Ltd Slides 2.63%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Shed 1.48%

Sobha Ltd has lost 3.04% over last one month compared to 5.84% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.91% drop in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd fell 2.63% today to trade at Rs 435.15. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.48% to quote at 2604.36. The index is down 5.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 2.35% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 2.18% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 92.05 % over last one year compared to the 71.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has lost 3.04% over last one month compared to 5.84% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.91% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1438 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34496 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 495.3 on 21 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)