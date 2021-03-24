Volumes spurt at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 14142 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2788 shares
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 March 2021.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 14142 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2788 shares. The stock rose 2.38% to Rs.2,472.45. Volumes stood at 8664 shares in the last session.
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd registered volume of 52335 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12566 shares. The stock slipped 1.02% to Rs.2,530.00. Volumes stood at 9559 shares in the last session.
Birla Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 37002 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9701 shares. The stock rose 6.05% to Rs.900.75. Volumes stood at 13532 shares in the last session.
Berger Paints India Ltd recorded volume of 58811 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30566 shares. The stock gained 0.93% to Rs.751.25. Volumes stood at 50198 shares in the last session.
Indian Overseas Bank witnessed volume of 32.38 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.74% to Rs.17.50. Volumes stood at 35.71 lakh shares in the last session.
