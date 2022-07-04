Volumes spurt at Dilip Buildcon Ltd counter

Dilip Buildcon Ltd notched up volume of 86307 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23840 shares

Dalmia Bharat Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 July 2022.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd notched up volume of 86307 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23840 shares. The stock rose 7.19% to Rs.203.50. Volumes stood at 20571 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd clocked volume of 17402 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4945 shares. The stock lost 1.82% to Rs.1,300.00. Volumes stood at 4673 shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd recorded volume of 2385 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 942 shares. The stock gained 4.85% to Rs.938.00. Volumes stood at 88 shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 3164 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1559 shares. The stock rose 1.06% to Rs.1,074.45. Volumes stood at 1010 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 23696 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12170 shares. The stock rose 3.32% to Rs.1,119.00. Volumes stood at 32964 shares in the last session.

