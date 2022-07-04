CSB Bank rises after total deposits jump 9% YoY in Q1 FY23

CSB Bank gained 1.15% to Rs 193.50 after the private lender said that its total deposits increased 8.65% to Rs 20,266.77 crore as on 30 June 2022 as against Rs 18,652.80 crore as on 30 June 2021.
CASA deposits jumped 15.32% to Rs 7,117.14 crore while term deposits rose 5.36% to Rs 13,149.64 crore as on 30 June 2022 over 30 June 2021.
Gross advances surged 16.16% to Rs 16,332.81 crore as on 30 June 2022 from Rs 14,060.10 recorded in the same period last year.
Advances against gold & gold jewellery, aggregated to Rs 7,099.33 crore as on 30 June 2022 as against Rs 5,617.68 crore posted on 30 June 2021, registering a growth of 26.37%
CSB Bank is an old private sector bank with a history of over 101 years and operating out of 603 branches. The business is concentrated in Kerala (approximately 50% branches) with remaining spread mainly across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
CSB Bank reported a net profit of Rs 130.67 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore in Q4 FY21. Total income rose by 4% YoY to Rs 583.17 crore in Q4 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU