Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 17.52 points or 0.43% at 4053.04 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (up 1.13%), ABB India Ltd (up 1%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.93%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.85%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.26%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.31%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.16%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.14%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 141.77 or 0.27% at 52766.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.6 points or 0.23% at 15716.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.82 points or 0.27% at 24875.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.07 points or 0.01% at 7716.55.

On BSE,1733 shares were trading in green, 990 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

