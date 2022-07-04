FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 97.96 points or 0.69% at 14203.52 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.96%), G M Breweries Ltd (up 3.85%),Goodricke Group Ltd (up 2.94%),Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (up 2.84%),Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 2.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 2.21%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 2.2%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 2.06%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 1.91%), and Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 1.9%).

On the other hand, DFM Foods Ltd (down 3.05%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 1.9%), and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 1.77%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 141.77 or 0.27% at 52766.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.6 points or 0.23% at 15716.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.82 points or 0.27% at 24875.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.07 points or 0.01% at 7716.55.

On BSE,1733 shares were trading in green, 990 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

