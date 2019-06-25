JUST IN
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for ANDA Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules
Volumes spurt at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter

Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 June 2019.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 5384 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 424 shares. The stock rose 1.11% to Rs.518.00. Volumes stood at 293 shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd registered volume of 16849 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2286 shares. The stock rose 0.03% to Rs.200.00. Volumes stood at 12173 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd saw volume of 1.44 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23872 shares. The stock increased 9.09% to Rs.264.00. Volumes stood at 19936 shares in the last session.

South Indian Bank Ltd registered volume of 33.98 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.67% to Rs.13.38. Volumes stood at 7.32 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56876 shares. The stock increased 5.51% to Rs.80.45. Volumes stood at 23524 shares in the last session.

