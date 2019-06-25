Reliance Communications Ltd Slides 4.96%

has lost 45.75% over last one month compared to 3.06% gain in S&P BSE Tech and 1.07% drop in the SENSEX

fell 4.96% today to trade at Rs 1.15. The S&P BSE Tech is down 0.78% to quote at 7728.16. The is up 3.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 2.39% and lost 2.1% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went up 9.26 % over last one year compared to the 9.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has lost 45.75% over last one month compared to 3.06% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 1.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64.74 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 21.65 on 14 Aug 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1.15 on 25 Jun 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)