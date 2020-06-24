Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17783 shares

Sunteck Realty Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 June 2020.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17783 shares. The stock rose 4.92% to Rs.637.00. Volumes stood at 53925 shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd witnessed volume of 90.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.31% to Rs.190.45. Volumes stood at 9.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd saw volume of 191.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.97% to Rs.42.35. Volumes stood at 34.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 67.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.93% to Rs.21.30. Volumes stood at 2.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 11.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84621 shares. The stock slipped 1.92% to Rs.1,422.95. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

