Bajaj Auto Ltd in demand

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2904.85, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 10527. The Sensex is at 35644.02, up 0.6%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has gained around 13.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 17.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6789.2, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

