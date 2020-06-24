Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 32.13 points or 2.39% at 1311.02 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 6.05%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.52%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.25%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.5%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.95%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.78%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.33%), and Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.76%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.48%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.87%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 236.29 or 0.67% at 35194.14.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82.3 points or 0.79% at 10388.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 104.15 points or 0.82% at 12564.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.32 points or 0.6% at 4360.09.

On BSE,1314 shares were trading in green, 1312 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

