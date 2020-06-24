Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 4.83%, Gains for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2535.65, up 4.83% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.9% in last one year as compared to a 10.76% fall in NIFTY and a 13.02% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2535.65, up 4.83% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 10527. The Sensex is at 35644.02, up 0.6%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 19.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6789.2, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

