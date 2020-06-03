Volumes spurt at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 279.68 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 222.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares

D B Corp Ltd, SRF Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Jagran Prakashan Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 June 2020.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 279.68 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 222.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.68% to Rs.507.95. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

D B Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 20.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7569 shares. The stock increased 14.11% to Rs.74.00. Volumes stood at 9016 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd witnessed volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 13.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7729 shares. The stock dropped 0.29% to Rs.3,669.00. Volumes stood at 8597 shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank witnessed volume of 4.53 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73384 shares. The stock increased 15.60% to Rs.9.19. Volumes stood at 89851 shares in the last session.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd saw volume of 96555 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18501 shares. The stock increased 5.70% to Rs.41.75. Volumes stood at 26804 shares in the last session.

