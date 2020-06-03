Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 340.69 points or 1.65% at 20971.45 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.87%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 2.62%),TTK Prestige Ltd (up 2.58%),Titan Company Ltd (up 2.01%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 1.39%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.13%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.66%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.58%), and Symphony Ltd (up 0.42%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 332.52 or 0.98% at 34158.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.15 points or 1% at 10079.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.79 points or 1.43% at 11592.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.59 points or 1.05% at 4100.7.

On BSE,1360 shares were trading in green, 317 were trading in red and 71 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)