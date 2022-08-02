Volumes spurt at Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd counter

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd notched up volume of 1.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13487 shares

Punjab & Sind Bank, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 August 2022.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd notched up volume of 1.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13487 shares. The stock rose 12.20% to Rs.489.85. Volumes stood at 46100 shares in the last session.

Punjab & Sind Bank notched up volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26894 shares. The stock rose 1.21% to Rs.15.10. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd clocked volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32547 shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.782.35. Volumes stood at 5923 shares in the last session.

Zomato Ltd notched up volume of 594.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 163.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.78% to Rs.53.20. Volumes stood at 202.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd recorded volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37658 shares. The stock gained 1.75% to Rs.751.20. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.

