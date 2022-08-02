National Aluminium Company Ltd Slips 2.47%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 1.25%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 12.22% over last one month compared to 16.34% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.78% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd fell 2.47% today to trade at Rs 77.15. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.25% to quote at 18163.44. The index is up 16.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 2.24% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 2.09% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 13.63 % over last one year compared to the 9.7% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 12.22% over last one month compared to 16.34% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.78% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.25 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 132.75 on 04 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 67 on 06 Jul 2022.

