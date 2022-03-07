Volumes spurt at KEI Industries Ltd counter

KEI Industries Ltd registered volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 12.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28482 shares
Eicher Motors Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 March 2022.
KEI Industries Ltd registered volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 12.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28482 shares. The stock slipped 0.23% to Rs.1,002.15. Volumes stood at 62885 shares in the last session.
Eicher Motors Ltd witnessed volume of 87400 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20741 shares. The stock dropped 4.38% to Rs.2,236.85. Volumes stood at 33171 shares in the last session.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 11234 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2855 shares. The stock dropped 2.34% to Rs.2,625.00. Volumes stood at 1960 shares in the last session.
EID Parry (India) Ltd clocked volume of 77341 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27571 shares. The stock lost 0.52% to Rs.404.20. Volumes stood at 29165 shares in the last session.
Bajaj Finance Ltd notched up volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65193 shares. The stock slipped 4.61% to Rs.6,237.95. Volumes stood at 78723 shares in the last session.
