Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 120.56 points or 1.53% at 8015.03 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 7.68%), Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 5%),Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (up 4.76%),Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (up 4.68%),Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (up 3.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (up 3.77%), Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (up 3.67%), GIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.2%), L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (up 3.13%), and CRISIL Ltd (up 2.85%).

On the other hand, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (down 8.04%), Union Bank of India (down 6.69%), and IFCI Ltd (down 6.22%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 443.3 or 0.86% at 51987.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 124.4 points or 0.82% at 15287.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.77 points or 0.32% at 19685.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.53 points or 0.45% at 6629.55.

On BSE,1378 shares were trading in green, 975 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

