Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 50.2 points or 0.74% at 6841.07 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (up 10%), RBL Bank Ltd (up 5.56%),Arman Financial Services Ltd (up 3.76%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 3.54%),Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (up 3.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 2.97%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 2.67%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 2.61%), Union Bank of India (up 2.54%), and Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 2.51%).

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (down 6.33%), Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.89%), and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (down 3.02%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.31 or 0.26% at 46996.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.45 points or 0.26% at 13853.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.24 points or 0.57% at 18136.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.66 points or 0.76% at 6072.29.

On BSE,1511 shares were trading in green, 547 were trading in red and 75 were unchanged.

