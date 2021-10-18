Mahindra CIE spurts after Q3 PAT soars 173.73% YoY to Rs 166.32 cr

Mahindra CIE Automotive (MCIE) jumped 7.51% to Rs 269.70 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 173.73% to Rs 166.32 crore on 23.40% increase in net sales to Rs 2090.69 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020.Profit before tax jumped 91% to Rs 179.04 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020.
EBITDA rose 43% to Rs 275.90 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020. EBITDA margin rose 13.9% in Q3 September 2021 compared with 11.8% in Q3 September 2020.
"Despite automotive market challenging situation (semiconductor shortage, Covid impact and raw material and energy increases) MCIE is showing its resilience with a solid and sustainable EBITDA margin," the company said in a statement.
Mahindra CIE is a multi-technology automotive components supplier. It is a subsidiary of the CIE Automotive group of Spain; an industrial group specialised in supplying components and sub-assemblies for the automotive market, which has presence across the globe and is listed on the stock exchange in Madrid.
