Prism Johnson reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 1503.26 croreNet loss of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 51.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 45.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 1503.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1329.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1503.261329.64 13 OPM %3.4712.08 -PBDT19.23124.51 -85 PBT-62.0062.49 PL NP-51.5245.36 PL
