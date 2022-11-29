Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 9.07 points or 0.5% at 1809.63 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.34%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.97%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.8%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.7%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.47%), HFCL Ltd (down 0.62%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.4%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.34%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.12%).
On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 8.73%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 4.22%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.62%) moved up.
At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 360.72 or 0.58% at 62865.52.
The Nifty 50 index was up 108.25 points or 0.58% at 18671.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 9.48 points or 0.03% at 29436.22.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.39 points or 0.15% at 9091.06.
On BSE,1807 shares were trading in green, 1609 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.
