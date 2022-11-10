Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.85% to Rs 1632.81 crore

Net loss of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 66.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 38.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 1632.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1473.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1632.811473.032.0110.16-3.01113.54-93.1543.29-66.2438.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)