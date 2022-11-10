Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prism Johnson enters into supply agreement with cement vendors
Prism Johnson reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Prism Johnson consolidated net profit declines 82.20% in the March 2022 quarter
Prism Johnson slips after Q4 PAT contracts 87% YoY
Board of Prism Johnson appoints CEO
-
Sales rise 10.85% to Rs 1632.81 croreNet loss of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 66.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 38.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 1632.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1473.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1632.811473.03 11 OPM %2.0110.16 -PBDT-3.01113.54 PL PBT-93.1543.29 PL NP-66.2438.02 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU