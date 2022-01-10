Volumes soar at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

-
RHI Magnesita India Ltd clocked volume of 8.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99262 shares
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 January 2022.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd clocked volume of 8.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99262 shares. The stock gained 5.16% to Rs.389.10. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 10.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.99% to Rs.2,884.95. Volumes stood at 5.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 13.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.39% to Rs.555.40. Volumes stood at 10.91 lakh shares in the last session.
Alok Industries Ltd registered volume of 933.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 215.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.24% to Rs.29.80. Volumes stood at 254.13 lakh shares in the last session.
K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 6.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.30% to Rs.481.40. Volumes stood at 99524 shares in the last session.
