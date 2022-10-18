Volumes spurt at Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd counter

-
HLE Glascoat Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 October 2022.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd registered volume of 946.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81.95 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.15% to Rs.64.25. Volumes stood at 46.5 lakh shares in the last session.
HLE Glascoat Ltd recorded volume of 2.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25517 shares. The stock lost 4.67% to Rs.708.85. Volumes stood at 58562 shares in the last session.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 17.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.38% to Rs.714.10. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.
CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24200 shares. The stock lost 1.19% to Rs.3,039.00. Volumes stood at 31044 shares in the last session.
Tata Elxsi Ltd notched up volume of 15.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.99% to Rs.7,238.50. Volumes stood at 11.99 lakh shares in the last session.
