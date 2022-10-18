Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Digicontent Ltd, Atlanta Ltd and TPL Plastech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 October 2022.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 10.42% to Rs 137.95 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 351 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd crashed 8.32% to Rs 93.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5571 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd lost 8.26% to Rs 16.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14492 shares in the past one month.

Atlanta Ltd shed 6.35% to Rs 28.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52734 shares in the past one month.

TPL Plastech Ltd pared 6.14% to Rs 179.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9794 shares in the past one month.

