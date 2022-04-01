Nestle India board to mull dividend on April 11

Nestle India said that its board of directors will meet on Monday, 11 April 2022, to consider declaration of an interim dividend for the year 2022.
The company has fixed 22 April 2022 as the record date for the same.
Further, Nestle said that the un-audited financial results of the company for the first quarter ending 31 March 2022 shall be considered by the board of directors of the company at their meeting proposed to be held on Thursday, 21 April 2022.
Nestle India manufactures internationally famous brand names such as Nescaf Maggi, Milkybar, Kit Kat, Bar-One, Milkmaid And Nestea and in recent years the company has also introduced products of daily consumption and use such as NestlMilk, NestlSlim Milk, NestlDahi And NestlJeera Raita.
The FMCG major's net profit fell 20% to Rs 386.66 crore on 8.45% increase in net sales to Rs 3,706.20 crore in Q4 December 2021 over Q4 December 2020.
Shares of NestlIndia were down 0.48% at Rs 17293.60 on the BSE.
