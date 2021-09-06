Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 245.78 points or 0.96% at 25805.76 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Thermax Ltd (up 3.01%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.69%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.43%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.42%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 2.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Graphite India Ltd (up 2.1%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.81%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.08%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.08%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.18%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.16%), and Timken India Ltd (down 0%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 268.35 or 0.46% at 58398.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.2 points or 0.43% at 17397.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.73 points or 0.54% at 27452.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.37 points or 0.37% at 8470.4.

On BSE,1702 shares were trading in green, 964 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

