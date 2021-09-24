Volumes spurt at Tata Communications Ltd counter

Tata Communications Ltd notched up volume of 10.08 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 50.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19826 shares

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Trent Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 September 2021.

Tata Communications Ltd notched up volume of 10.08 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 50.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19826 shares. The stock slipped 1.52% to Rs.1,438.00. Volumes stood at 18888 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 3.78 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 48.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7833 shares. The stock dropped 0.14% to Rs.3,097.85. Volumes stood at 50729 shares in the last session.

Route Mobile Ltd clocked volume of 8.83 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 38.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22716 shares. The stock gained 0.13% to Rs.2,000.95. Volumes stood at 10345 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 10.16 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 33.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30002 shares. The stock increased 2.11% to Rs.942.05. Volumes stood at 20850 shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd recorded volume of 8.02 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 14.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54542 shares. The stock lost 1.19% to Rs.997.70. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

