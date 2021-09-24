Sansera Engineering jumps on debut

Shares of Sansera Engineering were currently trading at Rs 829.30 at 10:19 IST on the BSE, at a premium of 11.47% as compared with the issue price of Rs 744 per share.

The scrip was listed at Rs 811.35, a premium of 9.05% to the IPO price.

The stock has hit a high of 842 and a low of 811.35 so far in the trading session. More than 6.75 lakh shares of the company changed hands in the counter so far on the BSE.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sansera Engineering opened for bidding on 14 September 2021 and closed on 16 September 2021. The price band of the IPO was Rs 734-744 per share.

The IPO received bids for 13.88 crore shares as against 1.21 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 11.47 times.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 26.47 times, the non-institutional investors category was subscribed 11.37 times and the retail individual investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 3.15 times.

The IPO was complete offer for sale (OFS) issue of Rs 1,282.98 crore by existing shareholders - Client Ebene, CVCIGP II Employee Ebene, S Sekhar Vasan, Unni Rajagopal K, F R Singhvi and D Devaraj.

The company will not directly receive any proceeds from the offer, and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, in proportion to the offered shares sold by them.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 2,25,58,375 equity shares, aggregating to 41.98% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The post IPO shareholding for the same is expected to be around 34.96%.

Ahead of the IPO, Sansera Engineering on 13 September 2021 finalized allocation of 51,35,162 equity shares to anchor investors at an allocation price of Rs 744 per share, aggregating to Rs 3,82,05,60,528.

Sansera Engineering is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 107.99 crore and total income of Rs 1,549.27 crore in the twelve months ended 31 March 2021.

