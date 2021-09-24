Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 83.98 points or 2.13% at 4020.09 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 10.45%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.82%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 3.22%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.98%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 1.44%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1%), DLF Ltd (up 0.72%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.68%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.46%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 340.63 or 0.57% at 60225.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.85 points or 0.55% at 17920.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 165 points or 0.59% at 28273.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.96 points or 0.36% at 8810.96.

On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)