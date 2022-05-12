Volumes spurt at TCI Express Ltd counter

JUST IN
TCI Express Ltd registered volume of 34824 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3407 shares

Orient Electric Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 May 2022.

Orient Electric Ltd recorded volume of 44903 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11938 shares. The stock lost 5.47% to Rs.293.55. Volumes stood at 19112 shares in the last session.

Punjab National Bank recorded volume of 89.77 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.13 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.03% to Rs.29.45. Volumes stood at 38.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd saw volume of 28208 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9052 shares. The stock dropped 5.78% to Rs.968.85. Volumes stood at 8985 shares in the last session.

Sanofi India Ltd saw volume of 2528 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1321 shares. The stock dropped 1.37% to Rs.6,432.45. Volumes stood at 1256 shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, May 12 2022. 11:00 IST

